CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$90.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B
CCL Industries Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total transaction of C$12,921,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
