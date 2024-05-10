Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 371,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

