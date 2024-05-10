Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 2,240.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.8 %
CLLNY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 57,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,773. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.