Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 2,240.9% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.8 %

CLLNY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 57,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,773. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

