Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $85.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.23.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NYSE CNC opened at $77.65 on Friday. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

