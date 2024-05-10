Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

Certara Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. 437,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. Certara has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock worth $405,095. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

