Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of CERT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. 437,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,649. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

