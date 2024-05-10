CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.52

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 91202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,837,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
