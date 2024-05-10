ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 5%

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 1,550,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,904,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $637.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,193,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,970,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

