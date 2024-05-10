Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81,981 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of UDR worth $158,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in UDR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Wedbush upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

UDR Trading Up 2.0 %

UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

