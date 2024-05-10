Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW) Short Interest Update

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cheche Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCGWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641. Cheche Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of Cheche Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheche Group stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCGWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Cheche Group

Cheche Group Inc operates an online auto insurance platform. It offers non-auto insurance products, such as non-auto P&C products, as well as non-auto insurance transaction services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Cheche Group Inc operates as a subsidiary of Prime Impact Cayman, LLC.

