ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,344. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $909.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.