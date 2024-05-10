ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 20,090 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

