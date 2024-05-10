Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.98. 40,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,470. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

