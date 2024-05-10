Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Announces Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 346,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,972. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

