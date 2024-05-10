CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.36.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.02. 1,105,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,776. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.