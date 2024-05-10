Cibus’ (CBUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

Cibus Stock Performance

Cibus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,022. Cibus has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative net margin of 14,729.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cibus will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cibus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cibus by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.