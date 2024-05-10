Cibus’ (CBUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.
Cibus Stock Performance
Cibus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,022. Cibus has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative net margin of 14,729.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cibus will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cibus
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cibus
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.