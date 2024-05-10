CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CION traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 231,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,878. The firm has a market cap of $649.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

