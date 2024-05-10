Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Decreased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 14.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $106,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Citigroup by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,774,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,408,203. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

