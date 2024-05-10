Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.54. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,606,442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $555.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $6,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $392,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.