CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $15.57. 34,169,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,732,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. CleanSpark has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

