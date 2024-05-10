Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 456,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.32. 5,121,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

