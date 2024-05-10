Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) versus SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Financial Comparison

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloopen Group and SoundHound AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloopen Group $118.11 million N/A -$141.84 million N/A N/A SoundHound AI $45.87 million 32.01 -$88.94 million ($0.39) -12.18

SoundHound AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloopen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloopen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SoundHound AI 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloopen Group and SoundHound AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SoundHound AI has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 44.84%. Given SoundHound AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Cloopen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Cloopen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cloopen Group and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI -188.57% -1,955.68% -62.57%

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Cloopen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems. The company also provides sky counter that offers remote audio and video services for enterprise customers; instant messaging and enterprise work center services; SMS verification, international SMS, and SMS sending platform services; and international voice, voice notification, two-way calling, and voice verification code services. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including enterprise general, insurance, government, car, manufacture, and port. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

