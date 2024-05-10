CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.44

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 39345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $86,167.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 266,945 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,295,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

