Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.975 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of -141.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.4%.

Shares of CCOI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. 935,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

