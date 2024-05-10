Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.