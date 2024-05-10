Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $186,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 130,997 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 43.0% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after buying an additional 865,870 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 46.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,462,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,784,000 after acquiring an additional 461,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $53.35 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

