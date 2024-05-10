Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of CRZBY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

Commerzbank Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

