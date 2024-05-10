Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 657 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BLV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 429,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,297. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

