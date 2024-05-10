Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.11. 3,424,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

