Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 10,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.96. 174,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,043. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

