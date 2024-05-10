Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,166 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. The stock had a trading volume of 392,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,947. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.