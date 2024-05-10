Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 6,576 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,043,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

