Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. 536,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,476. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.