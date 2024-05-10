Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. 2,014,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

