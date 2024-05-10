Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

