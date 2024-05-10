Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 2.74% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BINC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.01. 618,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,821. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

