Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $229.0 million-$230.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.3 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.200 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 732,173 shares of company stock worth $24,194,120. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

