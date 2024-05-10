Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15,100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.2 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 72,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1568 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

