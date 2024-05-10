Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.37 -$1.38 billion ($4.53) -6.02 Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.85 $163.00 million $1.76 51.97

Light & Wonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kyndryl and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -6.27% -7.39% -0.87% Light & Wonder 5.58% 23.68% 4.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kyndryl and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 3 0 3.00 Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $95.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Risk & Volatility

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Kyndryl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.