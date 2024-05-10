Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

Shares of CTS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.06. 723,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,535. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.599777 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

