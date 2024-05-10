Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 22.6 %

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

Shares of CPLF stock traded up C$1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.91. 293,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$659.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.94 and a 12-month high of C$9.15.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

