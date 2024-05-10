Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00014408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $2.48 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00056496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.