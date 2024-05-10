Craig Hallum Increases Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Price Target to $13.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OUST. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE OUST traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 4,359,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,078. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $506.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ouster will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ouster by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

