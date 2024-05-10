Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CXT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.