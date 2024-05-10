Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,559. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.