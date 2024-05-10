Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8477 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.3 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. 709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 million, a PE ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $153.31.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
