Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Holdings Lowered by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,430 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC comprises about 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $515,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 263,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.