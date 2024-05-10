Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Holdings Lowered by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,430 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC comprises about 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $515,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CCAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 263,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCAP

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.