Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.70.

CPG opened at C$12.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

