CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $80.32

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.32, but opened at $84.09. CRH shares last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 1,439,403 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Get CRH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in CRH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,286,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.