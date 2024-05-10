Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 289,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 925,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Cricut alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCT

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 360,080 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Cricut by 130.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.